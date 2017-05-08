Truck rolls several times in Hwy 41 crash; 4 taken to hospital

Two Gibson County men are now in the Knox County jail, accused in the death of John "Doug" Lowe.More >>
All northbound lanes of Highway 41 at Mount Pleasant are back open after a crash early Monday morning.More >>
DNR officials say a kayak overturned when it hit a tree limb downstream of County Road 300.More >>
The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing an Evansville man is expected to begin Monday.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating three men who were stranded while kayaking in the Patoka River.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
We first met the Ranson Middle School student Thursday when Education Reporter Dedrick Russell explained how the 6th grader was not allowed to go on a field trip with classmates.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
