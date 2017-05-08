Truck rolls several times in Hwy 41 crash; 4 taken to hospital

All northbound lanes of Highway 41 at Mount Pleasant are back open after a crash early Monday morning.

Authorities say two trucks crashed there after one made a turn into the other.

All lanes of 41 back open. 4 people in pictured truck went to Deaconess with non-like threatening injuries. The truck flipped 6 to 7 times. https://t.co/WK6e5dm4zd — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) May 8, 2017

Four people were taken to Deaconess to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries The driver of the other truck was okay, and the truck only received minor damage.

41 accident: driver of the other truck involved was ok. Only minor damage to the vehicle. All lanes back open now. Traffic flowing smoothly. pic.twitter.com/n4RnhvHkje — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) May 8, 2017

A deputy at the scene tells us the people taken to the hospital were all wearing seatbelts, which he says likely saved their lives.

