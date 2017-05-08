Truck rolls several times in Hwy 41 crash; 4 taken to hospital - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Truck rolls several times in Hwy 41 crash; 4 taken to hospital

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

All northbound lanes of Highway 41 at Mount Pleasant are back open after a crash early Monday morning.

Authorities say two trucks crashed there after one made a turn into the other.  

Four people were taken to Deaconess to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries The driver of the other truck was okay, and the truck only received minor damage.

A deputy at the scene tells us the people taken to the hospital were all wearing seatbelts, which he says likely saved their lives.  

