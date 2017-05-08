Murder trial expected to begin Monday

The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing an Evansville man is expected to begin Monday.

Police say 22-year-old Kyle Baker killed Robert Ocke-Hall during an argument over money.

That shooting happened in April of last year.

Police believe Baker and Ocke-Hall were arguing over money owed to Baker's brother. The coroner says Ocke-Hall was shot one time in the chest.

We're told if convicted, Baker could face life without parole.

