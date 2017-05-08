Conservation officers rescue Dubois Co. kayakers

Indiana conservation officers rescued three kayakers from Dubois County who were stranded on the Patoka River Sunday evening.

DNR officials say a kayak overturned when it hit a tree limb downstream of County Road 300. That area was flooded with a strong current, and the DNR says the three men were stranded for about an hour and a half.

Conservation officers rescued them and took them to the hospital. DNR says the men did not have any major injuries.

Officers say they were not wearing life jackets.

