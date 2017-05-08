WATCH: Clear skies & cool this morning, but we could see some storms later. Tune in now for Byron's forecast.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

MOSTLY DRY, WARMER: We have clear skies this morning with temps dipping into the 40's. It'll be sunny early giving way to partly sunny skies as temps reach the lower 70's this afternoon. We could see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. Temps will surge into the lower 80's on Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather on Tuesday.

FIX FOR 41: Transportation officials in Indiana and Kentucky are set to begin phase one of 25-million dollar project on Highway 41 near the Twin Bridges today. Hillary Simon is live on Sunrise to explain how the project will impact your morning commute.

HONOR FLIGHT: 82 local veterans are back home from the latest Honor Flight of Southern Indiana trip to Washington, D.C. We'll have a wrap-up of their trip of a lifetime.

SALLY YATES TESTIFIES: There will be more testimony on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election today. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is set to speak to lawmakers on a Senate Judiciary subcommittee.

FRENCH ELECTION: World leaders are reacting this morning after France elected a new president. Former banker and political newcomer Emmanuel Macron won in a landslide yesterday. He ran as an independent candidate, and he'll be France's youngest president at 39 years-old. Macron beat far right candidate Marine Le Pen after a divisive campaign.

DERBY RECAP: And we'll take a look back at the Derby, won by "Always Dreaming". He beat "Lookin at Lee" who finished second and "Battle of Midway", who came in third.

MOTHER'S DAY IDEAS: It's less than a week to Mother's Day, which is coming up on Sunday, meaning you might want to think about what your mom wants for the big day. We'll have some suggestions.





