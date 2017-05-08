ICO: 3 kayakers rescued at Patoka River in Dubois Co.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating three men who were stranded while kayaking in the Patoka River.

It happened on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.­­­­­­­­­­­­­ 18-year-old Brandon Jochim of Jasper, 18-year-old Nicholas Day of Jasper, and 18-year-old Seth Hill of Jasper were kayaking in the Patoka River downstream of County Road 300 North, when one of the kayaks overturned when it hit a low-lying limb at water level, officials said.

The person who overturned his kayak said it was his first time kayaking.

According to the press release, the area of the Patoka River the men were in was flooded with a strong current.

We're told all three men were stranded in the water with only two kayaks left for them to hold on to. They said the third kayak drifted downstream in the current.

The men were stranded in the water for approximately 1.5 hours and were not wearing life jackets, the press release states.

Conservation officers told us they were able to rescue the boys from the water by jon boat.

They were then taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Officials said there none of the men had any major injuries.

