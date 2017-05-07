Fundraising event raises hundreds for Rathgeber family

"Let's Golf for Halee" was the theme of a Golden Tee Tournament event on Sunday at Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar. A game the Rathgeber family and their friends enjoy.

"We all love Golden Tee," Organizer Mike Cannon said. "That's kind of how we all met, and one of the reasons that we all get together, so we put on a golden tee tournament to benefit the family."

Over 24 people signed up to play, but hundreds stopped by to show their support, and donate. 10 percent of all sales at Boston's on Sunday also went to Halee's family.

There was much more than just golden tee golf at the event.

"Silent auction with over 60 items," Cannon said. "We are doing raffles and half pots inside. We came together as a community just out of love for those folks and what they have gone through."

For workers at Boston's, this is an event they didn't mind hosting for a family they said has been so gracious to them.

"To show our love and appreciation for them and to give back to them in this tragic loss really means a lot to us here at Boston's," Boston's General Manager Chris King said.

Organizers said they are really happy with how the event turned out.

All the money raised will go to Halee's family. Over $1,200 dollars was in the half pot alone.

