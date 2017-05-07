River City downs Evansville in Jacob's Village game

In an exhibition rematch of the 2016 Frontier League Championship Series, the River City Rascals beat the Evansville Otters 13-4 on Sunday in the annual Jacob’s Village benefit game.

River City started the scoring in the second inning after a Josh Ludy two RBI infield single. River City would add four runs in the fourth, which included a Clint Freeman two RBI single to right.

The Rascals added six more runs in the fifth. After the first two outs were recorded, eight consecutive Rascals reached base.

River City added one more run in the eighth.

An error on River City led to two runs for the Otters in the fifth. Evansville added another run in the bottom of the seventh.

Xyruse Martinez went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. He finished with an RBI and run scored.

Austin Warner got the win for River City and Evansville's Austin Sweet took the loss.

Evansville will continue exhibition play Tuesday, May 9 in Marion, Ill. as the Otters face the Southern Illinois Miners at Rent One Park. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

Evansville will open the regular season in Marion, Ill. May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners at 7:05 p.m. and will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

