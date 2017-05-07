Softball falls in regular season finale



The Purple Aces (20-32, 11-15 MVC) will be the #5 seed for this week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Normal, Ill. Wichita State finishes the season at 31-19 and 16-9 in the league.



Danielle Cassidy made the start for UE, giving up the five runs over two innings of work. Emily Lockhart had another nice outing in relief, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.



Brittany Hay, Chandra Parr and Susan Norris picked up the Aces' three hits on the day.



Wichita did all of its scoring in the first as Madison Perrigan started it off with an RBI double. Another big hit came off of McKenzie Adams' bat as she plated two runs with a double as the Shockers took a 5-0 advantage.



That would be the scoring for the day as WSU took the 5-0 win. They recorded eight hits on the day while UE finished with three.



In a nice gesture prior to the contest, the Shockers honored UE's nine seniors and presented each with a rose as they took the field for their final regular-season contest.



Wichita State scored five runs in the first inning and held on from that point to take a 5-0 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Sunday afternoon.