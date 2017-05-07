Softball falls in regular season finale

One month after buying a new truck Anthony Miller is looking for whoever shot out a hole in his window. Miller said his first drive will likely be to a repair shop.More >>
One month after buying a new truck Anthony Miller is looking for whoever shot out a hole in his window. Miller said his first drive will likely be to a repair shop.More >>
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., over 20 city workers and volunteers spent time cleaning in and around Dry Branch Creek.More >>
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., over 20 city workers and volunteers spent time cleaning in and around Dry Branch Creek.More >>
On Saturday, 82 of our local heroes spent the day touring war memorials built for them in Washington, D.C. It was Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's sixth trip to our nation's capital.More >>
On Saturday, 82 of our local heroes spent the day touring war memorials built for them in Washington, D.C. It was Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's sixth trip to our nation's capital.More >>
Evansville's favorite skunk celebrated its third birthday on Sunday. The Wesselman nature society hosted a birthday party for Linus the skunk.More >>
Evansville's favorite skunk celebrated its third birthday on Sunday. The Wesselman nature society hosted a birthday party for Linus the skunk.More >>
With all the tree damage the past few days, some people in neighborhoods are taking fewer risks with their trees. Tree clean-up crews said most of the trees that fell this week were old and decayed and should have been cut down years ago.More >>
With all the tree damage the past few days, some people in neighborhoods are taking fewer risks with their trees. Tree clean-up crews said most of the trees that fell this week were old and decayed and should have been cut down years ago.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>