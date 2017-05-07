Panthers NCAA Tourney Bound with First Ever G-MAC Title

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team made their mark in the history books on Sunday, winning the program's first ever Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship with a 7-0 win over Davis & Elkins College. For the first time in program history, the Panthers are headed to the NCAA tournament with their 38th win of the season which ties the single season records for wins set by the 1986 squad. This marks the first conference title for Kentucky Wesleyan since winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 1994.

Kentucky Wesleyan will find out their NCAA tournament destiny bright and early on Monday morning as the NCAA selection show will air at 9 am CT on NCAA.com. Fans are encouraged to join the team for a Watch Party on campus in Rogers Halls in the Winchester building.

The Panthers wasted no time getting on the board, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning off of three straight hits. Maddie Dawson started things off with a double to left field and was driven in on a single up the middle from Jaylin Tidwell. Lexie Mullen kept things going with a double to left field to bring home Tidwell.

In the top of the third, Kentucky Wesleyan extended its lead to 6-0. Meredith Daunhauer led off the inning with a bunt single and stole second to reach scoring position. Mullen stayed hot with a single to right center, bringing home Daunhauer.

Caitlyn Lawson stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The sophomore cleared the bases with a double to left center, giving the Panthers a six-run lead.

Mullen drove in the final run for Kentucky Wesleyan in the top of the fourth, doubling to left center after Tidwell tabbed a single.

Jessica Carmon went the distance in her fourth win of the season, striking out one and holding the Senators to just four hits. The senior held the Senators to seven base runners the entire game while also tabbing a single of her own in the seventh inning.

Tidwell and Mullen each finished three-for-four with Mullen driving in three runs and Tidwell scoring three runs. Daunhauer, Dawson and Jamie Tempel each recorded two hits.