Close to a dozen car windows shot out

One month after buying a new truck Anthony Miller is looking for whoever shot out a hole in his window. Miller said his first drive will likely be to a repair shop.

"I hope somebody knocks your windows out and you can pay for it and your mom and dad does," Miller said.

Just a few blocks down on Read Street, Charles Brown has to tape up his rear window until he finds a replacement.

Brown said he's not the only victim who's car got hit in his neighborhood over the weekend. He found out about his window right around the time Mary Smith did.

All of them will likely have to pay hundreds of dollars in damages costs that they said aren't covered by insurance.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.