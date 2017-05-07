Volunteers clean up shopping carts from Dry Branch Creek

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., over 20 city workers and volunteers spent time cleaning in and around Dry Branch Creek.

While shopping carts were a major concern, volunteers also found a bike ceiling fan and other trash.

All the rain the Tri-State made it harder for crews to get to those items.

Every item collected will go to the landfill.

Organizers told 14 NEWS another cleanup event like this one will happen in the future.

