Linus the skunk celebrates his 3rd birthday

Evansville's favorite skunk celebrated his third birthday on Sunday.

The Wesselman Nature Society hosted a birthday party for Linus the skunk.

Linus has been a household name there ever since he was adopted as a baby.

Park members said he's such an important part of the park because of how he helps the environment.

"Visitors to Wesselman Nature Society get to learn about mammals and learn about why skunks are actually really so great," said Elaine Edwards of the Wesselman Nature Society. "They take care of bugs and worms and that kind of thing."

Linus' fans got to pet him and celebrate with a birthday cake later in the day.

