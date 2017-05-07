Homeowners take precautions, cut down old trees

With all the tree damage the past few days, some people in neighborhoods are taking fewer risks with their trees.

Tree clean-up crews said most of the trees that fell this week were old, decayed and should have been cut down years ago.

We're told the flooding softened up the soil under the trees, and the wind blew them over.

Residents are taking precautions and cutting down trees that could fall on their house or yard.

"There is a lot of danger even if it's not on your own property it could come over, but it's kind of the draw of living in an established neighborhood," said Janet Barkley of Henderson. "You've got the big trees in the shade and then you have the danger of them also."

Tree crews told 14 News they plan on continuing their clean-up efforts on Monday.

