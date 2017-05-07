ISP: 76 yr. old man reported missing found

Officials said Gary Underhill, a 76-year-old man reported missing by his wife on Saturday, has been found.

Underhill, who has several medical issues, was last seen leaving his east side home on Friday.

According to the press release, he was going to Schnuck’s on Washington Avenue.

Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted Underhill was found safe in Indianapolis.

