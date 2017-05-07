Family asking for info after wife reports 76 yr. old husband missing

Gary E. Underhill, 76-years-old, has been reported missing by his wife. Underhill is described as 5'11" male, 270lb, with gray hair and brown eyes.More >>
Sprint customers are now able to call the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch after a service disruption on Saturday.More >>
On Saturday, over 80 local heroes spent the day touring war memorials built for them in Washington, D.C. It was Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's sixth trip to our nation's capital.More >>
We have heard reports of a serious crash with injuries in Gibson Co. According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, it happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near Country Road 100 West.More >>
The tree that fell on Brown's house buried saws, brooms, and other things he needs to clean everything up, but that's not all that's stuck under the debris.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
