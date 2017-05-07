Family asking for info after wife reports 76 yr. old husband missing

Gary E. Underhill, 76-years-old, has been reported missing by his wife.

Underhill is described as 5'11" male, 270lb, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Underhill, who has several medical issues, was last seen leaving his east side home on Friday, around 10:00 a.m. According to the press release, he was going to Schnuck’s on Washington Avenue.

When he left his home, he was in a black 2011 Chevy Tahoe with Indiana registration UQO892.

Anyone with information about Underhill is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or 911.

