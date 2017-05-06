Thousands attend Honor Flight's welcome home parade

On Saturday, Over 80 local heroes spent the day touring war memorials built for them in Washington, DC.
It was Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 6th trip to our nation's capital.
The Veterans woke up bright and early for the trip. For many of these men and women, the trip there was their first time seeing these memorials.
Our Lauren Artino was on that trip. She's the only reporter in the Tri-state with the exclusive coverage, which you'll see on Monday.
Saturday night, thousands made it to Evansville Regional Airport, breaking a crowd record.
Families, friends, and even strangers lined up with posters and American flags in hand.
"It was a great time I'll tell ya. It was all so well planned too," Korean Veteran Herbert Dassel said.
It's a parade unlike any other, and seeing the looks on the Veterans faces when they get a glimpse of the crowd -- is priceless.
"It was unbelievable. It really is. It was really nice," Dassel said.
