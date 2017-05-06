Big sixth pushes Bradley past UE

A Jean-Francois Garon home run highlighted a five-run sixth for Bradley on Saturday afternoon, and the University of Evansville baseball team was unable to recover as the Purple Aces fell 6-0 to the host Braves at Dozer Park.

Connor Strain earned the nod from UE head coach Wes Carroll, and he was strong early, tossing four scoreless frames before Bradley (19-24, 5-9 MVC) drew first blood with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly, but things would come apart an inning later as a walk and a pair of errors loaded the bases with no outs.

Brandon Gomer, who entered the game for Strain after the first error, gave up a hit down the left field line to make it 3-0, and Garon followed up two pitches later with a three-run blast to double the advantage.

Strain, who gave up two runs across five starts in April, was charged with allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits over five-plus innings. With the loss, the senior right-hander drops to 2-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, Strain's counterpart, Cole Cook, impressed, allowing five hits in a complete game shutout to improve to 7-4 on the year.

Offensively, Garon led the way for the Braves, going 3-for-4 at the plate as the team out-hit UE (14-31, 5-8 MVC) in 7-5 fashion.

The two sides will return to Dozer Park on Sunday for a rubber game. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations