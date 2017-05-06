Four Eagles Win GLVC Outdoor Crowns

University of Southern Indiana Men's Track & Field captured four individual championships over the weekend at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships hosted by Saint Joseph's College. The four winners captured first-team All-GLVC honors, while the Screaming Eagles earned three second-team All-GLVC nods with runner-up performances.

A sweep of the top-four spots in the 3,000-meter steeplechase saw senior Chase Broughton (Marengo, Indiana) capture his sixth overall GLVC title. Broughton finished the race with an NCAA Division II provisional time of nine minutes, 3.75 seconds to take the crown.

Junior James Cecil (Owensboro, Kentucky) moved into ninth all-time at USI finishing with a time of 9:04.33 and a runner-up performance. The time improves Cecil's provisional mark and currently places him 19th in the country.

Freshmen Nathan Hall (Springfield, Missouri) and Javan Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) finished third and fourth, while sophomore Darin Lawrence (Indianapolis, Indiana) placed 15th.

In the first individual event for the men, freshman Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) captured his first career GLVC title in the 10,000-meters. Defeating the field with a time of 31:59.75, Nolan was named the GLVC Track & Field Freshman of the Year following the conclusion of the weekend's event. The freshman is the fifth Eagles to earn the award and the first since Johnnie Guy in 2013.

Nolan was followed by senior Cain Parker (Petersburg, Indiana) who finished second with a time of 32:01.75. Also competing in the 10,000-meters was freshman Justin Greathouse (Indianapolis, Indiana) and sophomore Jesse Stanley (Chandler, Indiana) who finished ninth and 16th, respectively.

Capturing four of the top-five spots, junior Bastian Grau (Höchstadt, Germany) lead the Eagles with a victory in the 1,500-meters. Already with an NCAA II automatic time in the event, Grau took the GLVC title with a time of 3:56.33.

Winders was able to capture a top-three finish with a time of 4:00.18, while Parker and Cecil finished fourth and fifth. Parker crossed the finish line in 4:01.29, while Cecil was not far behind with a time of 4:01.62.

In the weekend's final individual event, USI placed five runners in the top-seven. Taking the top spot with a season-best effort, senior Noah Lutz (Evansville, Indiana) took the crown in the 5,000-meters with an NCAA II provisional time of 14:36.47. Broughton finished runner-up with a time of 14:45.55, while Grau made it a USI sweep of the top three finishing in 14:45.88.

Hall earned a second top-five finish placing fifth, while Nolan captured a seventh-place finish.

Sophomore Almustapha Silvester (Indianapolis, Indiana) competed in the 800-meters finishing 19th.

Besting his own school-record in the event, senior Jalen Madison (Washington, Indiana) placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 157 feet, eight inches. The mark tops Madison's previous career best by over 17 feet. Madison also competed in the hammer throw, placing 10th with a distance of 147'06".

Also competing in a throwing events, junior Daniel Gibson (Normal, Illinois) recorded a season-best in the shot put with a throw of 40"00.00' The toss was good enough for 14th. Sophomore Calvin Sanders (Jasper, Indiana) earned a season-best distance in the javelin of 135'09", placing 13th.

Senior Conner Waldkoetter (Nineven, Indiana) earned a 12th-place finish in the decathlon with 4,589-points. The point total is the sixth most in USI history for the event. Waldkoetter was the top finisher in the discus with a toss of 120'.

In the team results, the Eagles placed fourth with a total of 106 points. Taking the GLVC team title was McKendree University with 150 points, Missouri University of Science & Technology was second with 130, and the University of Indianapolis was third with 117.

The "last chance" meet will be held in Naperville, Illinois, at the Dr. Keeler Invitational, hosted by North Central College May 11-12. It will be the final opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships to be held May 25-27 in Bradenton, Florida.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations