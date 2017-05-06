Eight Eagles Earn Top-10 Finishes at GLVC Championships

University of Southern Indiana Women's Track & Field eight seven top-10 finishes at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Championships over the weekend hosted by Saint Joseph's College.

In the weekend's first individual event, USI was lead in the 10,000-meters by senior Bailey Knable (New Albany, Indiana) who finished sixth in 38 minutes, 23.61 seconds. Also competing in the event, freshman Ellie Tjelmeland (Springfield, Illinois) and sophomore Miranda Coats (Sellersburg, Indiana) placed 11th and 13th, while junior Olivia Kelley (Columbus, Indiana) rounded out the Eagle runners in 16th.

With three top-10 finishers in the 3,000-meter steeple chase, the Eagles were lead by junior Cathryn Peter (Tell City, Indiana) the runner-up in the event, earning second-team All-GLVC honors. Peter ran a career-best 11:05.71, falling less than a second off of an NCAA Division II provisional time. Junior Kate Duty (Owensboro, Kentucky) placed fifth, while senior Christina Kropid (Springfield, Illinois) was the final USI finisher placing seventh.

Already with an NCAA II provisional time on the season, sophomore Hope Jones (Cumberland, Indiana) posted a fourth-place finish in the 5,000-meters with a time of 17:42.38. Junior Bryce Cutler (Benzonia, Michigan) also posted a top-10 finish with a time of 18:15.25, finishing ninth. Rounding out the USI finishers, senior Carly Whitesell (Zionsville, Indiana) and sophomore Micalah Booher (Pendleton, Indiana) placed 15th and 17th, respectively.

Sophomore Allison Rollins (Evansville, Indiana) recorded a 13th-place finish in the 1,500-meters, while Duty crossed the finish line in 19th.

Scoring for the Eagles in the pole vault, senior Crystal Blair (Bloomington, Indiana) placed seventh after clearing nine feet, 6.25 inches. Freshman Rylie Smith (Floyd Knobs, Indiana) also competed in the even placing 13th. Senior Jenna Martin (Evansville, Indiana) scored in the long jump with an eighth-place finish clearing 17'09.50", a season-best.

Sophomore Hilary Paxson (Liberty Center, Indiana) recorded a season-best in the shot put with a throw of 34'10.50". The distance was good enough for 14th-place in the event. Paxson also placed 12th in the hammer throw and 16th in the discus.

With 24 points, the Eagles finished ninth in the team standing of the event. Lewis University took the team crown with 194 points, defeating the second-place University of Indianapolis and third-place McKendree University by 76 and 77 points.

The "last chance" meet will be held in Naperville, Illinois, at the Dr. Keeler Invitational, hosted by North Central College May 11-12. It will be the final opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships to be held May 25-27 in Bradenton, Florida.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations