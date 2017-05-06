UE Student-athletes honored with President’s Council Award

Five University of Evansville student-athletes were honored with one of the most prestigious Missouri Valley Conference Awards – The President's Council Academic Excellence Award.

Earning the accolade were:

Whitney Biggs/WSO - Exercise Science, Pre-Professional Track - 3.924

Bronwyn Boswell/WSO - Exercise Science, Pre-Professional Track - 3.933

Colleen Dierkes/WSO - Global Business - 3.84

Blake Simmons/MBB - Sports Management - 3.843

Everett Plocek/MSW - Exercise Science, Pre-Professional Track - 3.943

The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade point average (through Spring 2016 semester), participation in athletics a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation.

Evansville's recipients were recognized on Saturday morning at the Senior Breakfast, which is a yearly event that recognizes all senior student-athletes on the morning of graduation. Biggs, Boswell, Dierkes and Simmons were each in attendance while Plocek was unable to attend.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations