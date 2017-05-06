Harrison High School senior sprinter chasing state title

The team has some very talented upperclassman, and they are eyeing that state title (WFIE)

On Friday night, the Harrison Boys Track team won their 9th straight City Meet, and they aren't done.

The team has some very talented upperclassman, and they are eyeing the state title.

"You know our goal is always to compete as well as we can at the state meet, and we really do think that we can be one of the top teams in the state this year," Seth Bauer said.

The Warriors know it will take more than just a couple of guys doing well to bring home that state title, and lucky for this team, the talent runs deep from the sprints to the relays and even the field events.

One senior, Noah McBride, is having an outstanding year in both the 100 and 200-meter dash and has been instrumental for this team.

"I feel like my role is more of a leadership role, not necessarily vocal, but what I do on the track and stuff like that, they know how to execute watch a lot of my races and see how we get things done," McBride said.

McBride has put in tons off work in the offseason to build up his strength and it's paying off running a 10.65 drawing the attention of many D-1 scouts, although multi-talented as an athlete also finding success on the gridiron the track schedule lines up perfect with his family values.

McBride has not yet signed, but he doesn't plan on letting up anytime soon, and the team is hoping to see him high up on that podium at state.

