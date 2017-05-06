Tree falls on garage of Evansville man, crews cleaning up the messes

"I thought a bomb fell on top of my house," said Robert Brown.

The tree that fell on Brown's house buried saws, brooms, and other things he needs to clean everything up, but that's not all that's stuck under the debris.

"Right now, there's a 2013 sienna van that I can't even see how bad it's damaged," Brown said.

It's one of many houses in the Tri-State covered in tree limbs.

Over on Ridgeview, a tree landed on a roof; crews have to take it apart one branch at a time before throwing them into a chipper.

Any chunks of wood that are too big are saved and used as firewood.

Randy's Tree service is making extra runs. They said many of the trees are old, decayed and should have been cut down years ago.

"The whole trees have uprooted out of the ground because the ground is so wet, and generally these trees have been in a state of decline anyways," said Owner Ryan Nicely.

Other tree services are waiting until Monday to finish up their runs.

