Aces and Shockers engage in epic battle on Saturday

An exciting day of action saw the University of Evansville softball team drop two games on the road at Wichita State on Saturday. The first saw the Shockers earn a 12-inning 4-3 victory before taking game two by a final of 5-0.

Both teams battled to the finish in game one before the Shockers (30-19, 15-9 MVC) hit the game-winner in the 12th. Michal Luckett got the Mackenzie Wright tied the game at 3-3. Both teams had their chances in extras to take the win, but it was Macklin Hitz coming through as an RBI fielder's choice gave WSU the 4-3 win.

Florey went the distance for the Purple Aces (20-31, 11-14 MVC), giving up 11 hits while striking out ten. Katie Malone threw four innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hit as she won her 23rd game of the season.

Evansville registered nine hits in the contest with Brittany Hay and Michal Luckett recording two each. Lambert scored two of UE's four runs.

After throwing four innings in game one, Malone was back in the circle in game two and gave up just two hits as WSU earned a 5-0 win. All five of their runs came in the first inning. Picking up the hits for UE were Lambert and Susan Norris. Ashleigh Downing started the second game, going two innings. Emily Lockhart had a strong effort in relief, shutting out WSU over four innings while giving up just two hits.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations