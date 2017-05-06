Boil advisory issued for German Township, Posey Co. areas

The German Township Water District has issued a boil advisory on Saturday afternoon.

Water officials said the advisory is located from the intersection of Boberg Road and North St. Phillips east to New Harmony Road in Posey County.

Water officials said the temporary measure is due to repairs from a temporary water main break.

We're told although the chance of water contamination is unlikely, it is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before being used.

