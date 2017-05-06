Honor Flight takes 82 local veterans to Washington D.C.

Some of the veterans who attended the trip (WFIE)

On Saturday, 82 of our local heroes spent the day touring war memorials built for them in Washington, D.C.

It was Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's sixth trip to our nation's capital.

The Veterans woke up bright and early for the trip, as well as our Lauren Artino.

They toured war memorials built in their honor.

For many of the veterans, the trip to D.C. was their first time seeing the memorials.

Tune in on Monday as Lauren shares their stories.

