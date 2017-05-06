6-year-old flown to hospital after ATV crash

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ATV crash resulting in a six-year-old child being flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Officials said it happened on private property along Upper 11th Street in Vincennes around 4:00 p.m.

The child was driving the ATV when he lost control and fell from it.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes for injuries to the head.

He was then taken to Indianapolis with non-life threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.