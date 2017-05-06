Hadi Shrine inducts over 30 members - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hadi Shrine inducts over 30 members

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Hadi Shrine temple in Evansville got a lot bigger. 

On Saturday, they inducted 31 new members into their organization. 

They hold the induction ceremony twice a year. 

The group also held a parade with their new members. 

The shrine is a nonprofit helping to provide medical care to underprivileged children. 

