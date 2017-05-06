Hadi Shrine inducts over 30 members

On Saturday they inducted 31 new members into their organization (WFIE)

The Hadi Shrine temple in Evansville got a lot bigger.

On Saturday, they inducted 31 new members into their organization.

They hold the induction ceremony twice a year.

The group also held a parade with their new members.

The shrine is a nonprofit helping to provide medical care to underprivileged children.

