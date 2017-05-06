Runners participate in annual Evansville River Run

There is no better way to spend your Saturday than running along the riverfront. Saturday was the annual Evansville River Run.

Runners started in Henderson and ran over the Twin Bridges back to Riverside Drive.

Runners could choose the 10-mile distance run or the 12k.

For some runners, it was a way to kick themselves back into shape.

There was an after party for the runners after the race.

