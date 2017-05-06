Semi and two vehicles involved in serious injury crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Semi and two vehicles involved in serious injury crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Viewer submitted photo) (Source: Viewer submitted photo)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

We have heard reports of a serious crash with injuries in Gibson County. 

According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, it happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near Country Road 100 West. 

We're told a semi and two other vehicles were involved.

Officials said Life Flight has been contacted.

Both southbound lanes of Hwy 41 at 100 W south of Princeton are closed, authorities said.

ISP told us there is no confirmed fatality. We do not know the extent of the injuries.

Officials ask you to avoid the area at this time.

