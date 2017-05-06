2 people taken to hospital after semi collides with multiple veh - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

2 people taken to hospital after semi collides with multiple vehicles

Both lanes are open after a serious crash with injuries in Gibson County. 

According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, it happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near Country Road 100 West around 3 p.m. 

We're told a semi and two other vehicles were involved.

We're told the semi, driven by 66-year-old Kent Hayenga was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons, the semi failed to stop and crashed into two stopped cars.

According to a press release, one of the drivers, 20-year-old Devin Cyr, had to be extricated from his car and was taken to Deaconess to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, 22-year-old Dylan Barnes was in the other car and was taken to St. Vincent to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both cars were totaled. The truck driver is ok.

Officials said both southbound lanes are open.

