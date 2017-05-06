Wife arrested after husband stabbed in head

An Evansville woman is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail on battery charges after police were dispatched to south New York Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a domestic violence call.

Upon officers arrival, Lynette Williams, 51-years-old, of Evansville, was standing in the front yard holding a knife in each of her hands, according to the probable cause affidavit. A male identified as Williams' husband, was inside the residence holding the back of his head as it was bleeding.

According to the affidavit, Williams informed one of the officers that she and her husband had been arguing prior to the incident.

During the argument, Williams claimed she was hit twice by her husband. Williams told the officer she stabbed her husband with one of the knives she had been holding when officers arrived at the residence.

The report goes on to state that Williams refused medical attention and no injuries were visible or reported.

A detective was called to the scene to speak with both individuals. When speaking with the detective, Williams' husband said he was lying on his bed when she stabbed him.

Large amounts of blood were found on the pillows and sheets of the bed in which the husband been lying on, the affidavit states.

Williams was then transported to Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being held without bond.

