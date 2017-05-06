Vanderburgh Co. Sprint customers unable to make 911 calls due to outage

Sprint customers calling Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch are being advised of an issue that is occurring when customers attempt to call 911.

According to a press release from Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch, Sprint customers need to remain on the line and answer the operator's questions when dialing 911. Vanderburgh County is one of 15 counties in the southern part of Indiana effected by this outage.

If you cannot get through to 911, you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 812-426-7331. You should try getting through on the 911 line first though.

We will update this story once the problem has been resolved.

