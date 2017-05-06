911 calling issue resolved for Vanderburgh Co. Sprint

Sprint customers are now able to call the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch after a service disruption on Saturday.

According to a press release from Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch, Sprint customers had to remain on the line and answer the operator's questions when dialing 911 on Saturday. Vanderburgh County was one of 15 counties in the southern part of Indiana impacted by this outage.

