Water main break disrupts services for German Twp. Water customers

German Township Water customers might awake to a disruption in their service on Saturday.

In a press release from the township water district, a break to a water main near the area of Boberg and north St. Phillips Road is the cause for the disruption. The water main break is affecting customers who live from the intersection of Boberg and St. Phillips Road, to east of New Harmony Road in Posey County

According to the release, crews are on site working to make repairs now. A boil advisory is expected to be announced shortly.

