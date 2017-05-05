Diamond Aces end skid in a flourish

Patrick Schnieders was at his best on Friday night, and an opportunistic Aces offense gave him all the help he would need as the University of Evansville baseball team routed Bradley in 11-1 fashion at Dozer Park.

“It’s great to see our offense explode on a Friday night in conference play,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said. “Patrick was just absolutely dynamic and outstanding tonight, and we took full advantage of it.”

Schnieders, who faced the minimum through the first four innings, struck out 10 in seven innings of work, holding the Braves (18-24, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference) to just four hits and a walk. It was the fourth time this season that the senior out of Westphalia, Mo., had racked up double-digit punchouts in a start.

“It’s fun when you get all three pitches working,” Schnieders explained. “I had more ‘oomph’ in my fastball and I was able to locate it a bit more too. I had the slider and change-up working as well, and I was able stay focused and loose. You can’t forget nights like these when everything feels good and it all comes together for you.”

UE (14-30, 5-7 MVC) grabbed the lead in emphatic fashion with a six-run sixth frame. Troy Beilsmith was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before a pair of errors on a Korbin Williams grounder put runners on second and third. A one-out triple off the top of the wall in center drew first blood. Travis Tokarek went on to add another with a bunt single, and a three-run Kenton Crews homer off the left field foul pole doubled the UE lead to put an exclamation point on the inning.

Hair and Andrew Tanous both finished 2-for-4 at the plate, and Crews was 1-for-5 with four runs batted in.

In the eighth, a two-out double from Nate Reeder kept the scoring going for the Aces, and Korbin Williams made it 10-0 with a three-run double later in the frame.

Bradley got on the board with a two-out Luke Mangieri single in the bottom half of the eighth before Crews re-established the 10-run cushion with a groundout in ensuing inning.

Mangieri was one of five Bradley hitters to register a single hit as the Aces out-hit the hosts 8-5.

Both teams will return to Dozer Park on Saturday for the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

NOTES: UE has now won four consecutive MVC road games … UE will be looking for its second conference series win of the season on Saturday … Travis Tokarek has now reached base safely in 17 consecutive games … Since 1978, UE is 52-38 against Bradley, which includes a 21-18 mark in Peoria … In league play, the Aces own a 46-29 mark against the Braves … In that timespan, the Aces are 253-227 against schools from the state of Illinois … Since 1987, the Aces are 8-5 on Cinco de Mayo and 222-192 in the month of May.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department