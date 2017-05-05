14 News takes a look at who's responsible for fallen tree damage

Just who is responsible for the damages when trees start falling in the neighborhood?

There can be two issues. One, between you and the power company, and another between you and your neighbor.

Dozens of homeowners forced to spend the day calling Vectren and their insurance companies with lots of questions after high winds knocked trees and power lines down all across Evansville.

Our crews caught up with one family who did just that.

"I've been calling for the last 17 hours to try and get Vectren out here to finally restore this," said Audrey Fox, a homeowner on Richart Ave. in Evansville.

The Fox's neighbor's tree fell taking down with it a Vectren pole, snapping wires connected to their home.

It's a common misconception--that Vectren owns all the facilities attached to your house.

But, in actuality, the customer owns the meter socket, the service riser, and the weather head.

Vectren only owns the meter itself and the wire going back to the service pole.

"The electrician came out and put that on and did that because Vectren would not take care of the meter. They said everything connected to the house - we have to take care of," Fox said. "I had to take the day off. I've called Vectren about six times because I thought surely they would take care of their own meter and stuff. They said, no, without a doubt that everything connected to our house was our responsibility," said Fox.

And, who's left to fork over the cash when your neighbor's tree lands on your property?

The law states your responsible for damage to your property.

Vectren representatives tell us once your electrician fixes your home's facilities, they'll notify Vectren of the repairs. Vectren will then send a crew back out to your home and reconnect the service line.

