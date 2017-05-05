EPD arrest two in string of armed robberies - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD arrest two in string of armed robberies

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Chase Miller
David Gibson
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police have apparently put an end to a crime spree.

Chase Miller and David Gibson are suspected of working together on several armed robberies over the last two weeks.

Officers arrested then late Friday afternoon.

Police believe the robberies involved businesses and individuals. At least one person was injured.

We are waiting on the affidavits to learn exactly when and where the robberies happened.

