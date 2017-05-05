Central H.S. hosts Evansville City Track Meet - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Central H.S. hosts Evansville City Track Meet

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

While the lingering effects of the rain washed out most of the high school action, the Evansville City track meet took place on Friday at Central.

However, the torrents of Spring had reduced to a one-day duel.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly