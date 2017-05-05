Cleanup Crews dealing with downed trees across the Tri-State

Downed trees, all over the Tri-State, landing on roads, houses, and almost on Archrie Hamilton and his son.

"It's just an act of god. thank the good lord, he blessed me live to tell about it," Hamilton says.

They didn't have time to get out of the way of the falling limbs and each worried the other was hurt.

"Are you okay? Are you okay? I'm okay dad, I'm here dad. I'm alright dad," Hamilton says.

Luckily, both are okay.

In Evansville's Garvin Park, a tree fell onto Heidelbach Avenue, narrowly missing nearby homes. Now tree services are in full swing.

Crews say all the rain we have gotten softened the ground, making them easier to tip over. The wind did the rest.

"Most of what I've seen have been old trees that have previous damage, possibly a little bit of home negligence, haven't noticed the problem," says Ryan Nicely of Randy's Tree Service.

Some trees are hitting cars or power lines when they come toppling down. Others are just causing a mess.

So now tree crews are cutting them apart branch by branch and shredding them into bits. Chunks of wood too big for a chipper are saved for fire wood.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.