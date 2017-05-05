Eerie image captured on surveillance camera shows man armed with gun outside of home

Police reports show someone shot into a home on the 1300 block of Old State Road 65 in Princeton.

Tara and Andrew Ellerman posted a photo to Facebook, which was captured by their home's surveillance cameras, of a man carrying a gun outside of a home the couple is currently remodeling.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms said he cannot confirm the Facebook picture is the suspect and that investigators don't have any suspects in the shooting.

"It was definitely a surprise because there is just nothing going on around here that I've ever seen or heard or nobody even talks about it you know," said neighbor, Phillip Edward.

Brian Lewis also lives nearby and said he did not hear any sounds of gunshots. Lewis explained he has been seeing a lot of police going in and out of the Ellerman's home.

Now, he said he is paying more attention to the area since hearing about the shooting.

"Just watching ourselves, watching out security cameras, preparing for hopefully no trouble but we just want to avoid any trouble," said Lewis.

Sheriff Bottoms explained the investigation is ongoing.

