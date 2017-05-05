New child care opening in Evansville

Relief, for many parents whose children go to Crossroads Child Care, will soon be available.

A new childcare ministry is opening up in Evansville and they have the capacity to take on a large number of children. However, they need some help from you before they can give back, and help those in the struggle to find child care.

"I had no idea it was that hard. I had no idea it was that hard to get your child care," says parent, Robin Arnold.

Arnold says her child spent 14 months on a waiting list to get into the child care center she wanted. When Crossroads Child Care announced it was closing, many parents who thought they were set, are on the search again.

"A lot of families were probably trying to figure out if one of us is going to have to quit our job, what are we going to do," says Arnold.

Now World Harvest Ministries is hurrying to fill the gap, hoping to take in as many as 30 babies and toddlers leaving Crossroads.

"With each phone call that Jessica is getting we are feeling the worry, we are feeling their anxiety," says Asst. Director World Harvest Ministries, Brianna Cates.

Jessica Greulich is a long-time child care provider and the force behind the World Harvest Ministries child care center.

"My goal is to take what I've done in family child care and move it to ministry child care and hopefully be the first accredited ministry in Vanderburgh county," says Greulich.

Because of the Crossroads announcement, she's speeding up her opening date.

"We heard their heartache and their voices and their text messages," says Greulich.

And her whole family is hands on, including her two teenage boys.

"My boys said how about we skip Easter dinner. It takes three hours to make a dinner. How about we go get chicken from the gas station and we come back to the building and paint and take garbage out that's in the basement and vacuum," says Greulich.

But they need more than painting help to open ahead of schedule.

They need to update their fire alarm system and add more smoke detectors. So Jessica is asking the community to step in with donations.

"It affects so many people in the community that in order for this daycare to get up and running, they need some help," says Arnold.

Asking for help, so they can help families.

