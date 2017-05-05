Tropicana hosting job fair this weekend - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tropicana hosting job fair this weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Tropicana is hosting a job fair this weekend for positions at its new land-based casino.  

We're told there are openings in several departments, including table games, slots, security, and housekeeping.  

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Tropicana's Conference Center on Riverside Drive.

The land-based casino and entertainment facility is set to open later this year. 

