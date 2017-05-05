Tropicana hosting job fair this weekend

Evansville police have apparently put an end to a crime spree.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a water rescue in Posey County. It's at Haines Road near South Terrace Elementary.
Downed trees, all over the Tri-State, landing on roads, houses, and almost on Archrie Hamilton and his son.
Relief for many parents whose children go to Crossroads Child Care.
Police reports show someone shot into a home on the 1300 block of Old State Road 65 in Princeton.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
