Plant sale to fill Vanderburgh 4H for 19th year

The master gardener plant sale grows every year and Saturday marks their 19th year.

The event started in someone's front yard and now they fill the Vanderburgh 4H auditorium with plants of all kinds.

We're told they have nearly 15,000 plants.

Over 100 volunteers work the plant sale and they'll have experts in every section to answer all your questions.

The sales benefit over 20 gardens through Posey, Warrick, and Vanderburgh counties and they donate over 10,000 pounds of vegetables to the community each year.

The sale lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine.

