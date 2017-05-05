Two hospitalized after crash in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Two hospitalized after crash in Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this afternoon in Evansville.

It happened just before two at First Avenue and Eichel. 

The impact of the crash caused the car to flip on its top. The two people inside were taken to the hospital. 

No word on the extent of their injuries or what caused the crash.

