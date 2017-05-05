Crews respond to water rescue in Posey Co.

Crews had to rescue a woman and two kids from flood water in Posey County.

We're told it was at Haines Road near South Terrace Elementary. The road had been shut down for several days due to flooding.

Deputies say two kids and their aunt were in a 2000 Toyota Camry stuck in flood water.

@14News was on scene of a water rescue...Marrs Twshp fire used this Zodiac to get kids & aunt out of car to safety pic.twitter.com/CxtrQUlQ61 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) May 5, 2017

The woman's car will stay put until water levels drop.

