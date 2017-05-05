Gibson Co. rivers continue to rise close to record levels

Rivers in Gibson County are on the rise and some are not expected to reach its peak until Monday.
EMA director Terry Hedges told us they're getting close to record levels. The Wabash River is predicted to reach almost 27-feet this weekend.
Hedges said if it gets up to 32-feet, it will overflow and heavily effect the rural areas surrounding it.
The Patoka River is expected to reach 23-feet this weekend, which is five feet over its flood stage.
Hedges told us the problem is what's up north may come down and it starts backing up the Ohio River, then it backs up all three rivers: Wabash, Patoka, and White.
Hedges said they don't know the extent of damage the flooding caused on the roads, land, or homes yet. He said he will have to wait until the water recedes to do another damage assessment.
He hopes he can do that sometime next week.
