DUI checkpoint in Evansville on Cinco de Mayo

Law enforcement wants to remind you not to drink and drive this Cinco de Mayo.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership is conducting a sobriety checkpoint Friday from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies and Evansville police will join Indiana State during the checkpoint.

The location was picked from local traffic collision data and will be in an area that has seen a large amount of hit and run accidents.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.