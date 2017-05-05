New bar opens in Haynie's Corner

A new bar in Evansville opened its doors Friday.

Mo's House, located in Haynie's Corner on 2nd and Parrett Street, is a place where people can order drinks and hang out.

They have a full bar of beer, wine, and liquor.

Mo's House replaces the old Haynie's Corner Pub.

There's no official food menu but owner Moriah Hobgood says anyone is welcome to bring any food. She says she's happy to start her new endeavor in a great location.

The bar will operate Wednesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.