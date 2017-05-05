Date changed to clean more than 60 shopping carts in Gibson Co. creek

The recent heavy rains leading to rising water levels in rivers and creeks. This is putting a bit of a damper on plans to clean the nearly 60 shopping carts that litter Dry Branch Creek.

If you were planning on helping clean up, you still can help out. The group behind the project says instead of removing carts this Sunday as originally planned, they'll focus on removing brush and trash along the creek banks.

Once the water drops is when they will actually get in and remove those carts.

