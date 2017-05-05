Crews spend Friday removing trees from roads, power lines - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews spend Friday removing trees from roads, power lines

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Friday was a busy day for Evansville's Department of Urban Forestry.

Crews have been removing trees and tree limbs from power lines and roads.

Although residents lost power, they are still thankful nothing hit their homes.

Crews will likely use any wood they didn't shred as firewood.

